2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sedan 4MATIC, AMG sport package , 5.5L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, heated seats, massage and dynamic drivers seat, power rear curtain, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, grey interior. $16,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Chrome Wheels

High intensity discharge headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

Locking Differential

Front air dam

Leather Seat

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Driver Power Seat

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Navigation Aid

Front Power Memory Seat

Power Trunk Lid

Second Row Sound Controls

Automatic Load-Leveling

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Trunk anti-trap device

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Load Bearing Exterior Rack

Vehicle Stability Control System

Second Row Side Airbag

Passenger Power Seat

Genuine wood trim

4WD/AWD

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

