2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Sedan 4MATIC

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Sedan 4MATIC

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,970

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,085KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4408524
  • Stock #: BC0032219
  • VIN: WDDHF9AB5BA315627
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 Sedan 4MATIC, AMG sport package , 5.5L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, bluetooth, heated seats, massage and dynamic drivers seat, power rear curtain, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, grey exterior, grey interior. $16,970.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,270.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Chrome Wheels
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Power Trunk Lid
  • Second Row Sound Controls
  • Automatic Load-Leveling
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Second Row Side Airbag
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • Genuine wood trim
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

