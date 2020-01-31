2011 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 4WD LWB, Canopy, 4.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, rear power inverter , power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $12,570.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,870.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

