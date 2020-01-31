Menu
2011 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab 4WD LWB Canopy

2011 Nissan Frontier

SL Crew Cab 4WD LWB Canopy

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,570

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,282KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664781
  • Stock #: BC0032397
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV3BC426744
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2011 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 4WD LWB, Canopy, 4.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, rear power inverter , power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $12,570.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,870.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Directions Website Inventory

604-522-7376

Send A Message