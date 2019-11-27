2011 Nissan Juke SL AWD, 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine. 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof/moonroof, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $10,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.