2011 Nissan Juke

SL AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,756KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375815
  • Stock #: BC0032186
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV4BT014902
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2011 Nissan Juke SL AWD, 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine. 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof/moonroof, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $10,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

