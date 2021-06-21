Menu
2011 PETERBILT 367 Dump Truck

0 KM

Details Description Features

$58,750

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376





Air Brakes Diesel



Air Brakes Diesel

Location



6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376



+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7488426
  • Stock #: BC0034087
  • VIN: 1NPTLP0X3BD120275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0034087
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Peterbilt 367 Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 2 door, automatic, 2 seats, automatic clutch transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior. 6x4. Paccar engine. 16,767 engine hours. GVW 44,000 KGS. Decal valid until August 2021. $58,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $59,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

