604-522-7376
2011 Peterbilt 367 Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 2 door, automatic, 2 seats, automatic clutch transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, yellow exterior, black interior. 6x4. Paccar engine. 16,767 engine hours. GVW 44,000 KGS. Decal valid until August 2021. $58,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $59,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
