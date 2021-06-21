+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2011 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, cooled seats, backup camera, parking sensors, DVD system, power sliding rear window, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 20 inch chrome wheels, red exterior, black interior, leather. $22,760.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $23,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
