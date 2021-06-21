Menu
2011 RAM 1500

159,138 KM

$22,760

+ tax & licensing
$22,760

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Crew CAB 4WD

2011 RAM 1500

Crew CAB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,760

+ taxes & licensing

159,138KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7376249
  • Stock #: BC0034029
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT6BS596216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,138 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, cooled seats, backup camera, parking sensors, DVD system, power sliding rear window, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, 20 inch chrome wheels, red exterior, black interior, leather. $22,760.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $23,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
full size spare tire
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

