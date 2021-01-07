Menu
2011 Smart fortwo

121,074 KM

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

121,074KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6414098
  • Stock #: BC0033386
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA9BK474919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 121,074 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Smart Fortwo passion, 1.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. $3,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $3,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

