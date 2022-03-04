$23,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
WRX STi 5Dr 6sp
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$23,500
- Listing ID: 8497472
- Stock #: P5389A
- VIN: JF1GR8G61BL826277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # P5389A
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Subaru WRX inspired by the long rally heritage of the Subaru brand will put a smile on your face where ever you go! The 2.5L boxer engine, mated to a 6 speed manual transmission pushing out 300 horsepower along with the STI's legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive will keep you in control where ever your adventure takes you! With the hatchback body style, you will not only get more trunk space, but also the unique body style that is limited to this generation. Comes equiped with Navigation, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, power windows and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
