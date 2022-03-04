Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

141,000 KM

Details Description

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi 5Dr 6sp

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi 5Dr 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8497472
  Stock #: P5389A
  VIN: JF1GR8G61BL826277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P5389A
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Subaru WRX inspired by the long rally heritage of the Subaru brand will put a smile on your face where ever you go! The 2.5L boxer engine, mated to a 6 speed manual transmission pushing out 300 horsepower along with the STI's legendary symmetrical all-wheel-drive will keep you in control where ever your adventure takes you! With the hatchback body style, you will not only get more trunk space, but also the unique body style that is limited to this generation. Comes equiped with Navigation, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, power windows and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

