This 2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium is being offered strictly for parts only. It is equipped with a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and 4WD, along with features including air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM radio, and power windows, door locks, and mirrors. The vehicle has a white exterior with a beige interior. (Non Runner) This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $5,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $5,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

81,500 KM

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium 4WD — Non Runner

13496285

2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Premium 4WD — Non Runner

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,500KM
VIN JS3TD0D23B4102726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

