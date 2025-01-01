$12,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
2011 Toyota Camry
Hybrid
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,084KM
VIN 4T1BB3EK0BU130625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 127,084 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid 127,084 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD Trail 62,420 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline V6 Touring AWD 56,300 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2011 Toyota Camry