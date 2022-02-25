2011 Toyota Sienna

Menu
SE 8-pass V6 6A

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Used
  • Listing ID: 8430288
  • Stock #: BL1095B
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DCXBS041539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

