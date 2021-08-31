2011 Toyota Venza

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
A mid-size two-row crossover SUV with a twist, Venza blends smart, stylish design, with a refined interior – thoughtfully appointed with premium materials and brimming with cutting-edge entertainment and connectivity. The 3.5L V6 pushes out 268hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. The AWD system will make those drives in the Vancouver winter a walk in the park! Fully equipped with Back-up camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
