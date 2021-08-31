Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

143,400 KM

Details Description

$16,190

+ tax & licensing
$16,190

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD 6A

2011 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,190

+ taxes & licensing

143,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7597381
  • Stock #: P5003A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5BU063449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5003A
  • Mileage 143,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A mid-size two-row crossover SUV with a twist, Venza blends smart, stylish design, with a refined interior – thoughtfully appointed with premium materials and brimming with cutting-edge entertainment and connectivity. The 3.5L V6 pushes out 268hp and 246 lb-ft of torque. The AWD system will make those drives in the Vancouver winter a walk in the park! Fully equipped with Back-up camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

