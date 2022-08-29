Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

162,023 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr Sportline 2.5L at Tip

2011 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr Sportline 2.5L at Tip

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

162,023KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9237028
  Stock #: 18UTNA66350
  VIN: WVWDA7AJ1BW166350

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Amaryllis Red Metallic
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Me 2 Cloth
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 18UTNA66350
  Mileage 162,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

