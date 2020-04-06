Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Yamaha GOLF CART

Gas Power

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Yamaha GOLF CART

Gas Power

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4834518
  2. 4834518
  3. 4834518
  4. 4834518
  5. 4834518
  6. 4834518
  7. 4834518
  8. 4834518
  9. 4834518
  10. 4834518
  11. 4834518
  12. 4834518
  13. 4834518
  14. 4834518
  15. 4834518
  16. 4834518
  17. 4834518
  18. 4834518
  19. 4834518
  20. 4834518
  21. 4834518
  22. 4834518
  23. 4834518
  24. 4834518
Contact Seller

$3,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4834518
  • Stock #: BC0032528
  • VIN: JW8-011683
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
White

2011 Yamaha Golf Cart Golf Cart Gas Power, green exterior, white interior. $3,350.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $3,650.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 International T...
 84,934 KM
$34,690 + tax & lic
2007 Club Car Golf C...
 0 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-550 Crew...
 59,305 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message