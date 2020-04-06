Menu
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,350

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4880163
  • Stock #: BC0032550
  • VIN: JW8-015800
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
White

2011 Yamaha Golf Cart Gas Power, green exterior, white interior. $3,350.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $3,650.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

