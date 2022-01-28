Menu
2012 Acura MDX

178,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Package

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Package

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8251761
  • Stock #: P9-
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H80CH004511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P9-
  • Mileage 178,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

