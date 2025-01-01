Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2012 Audi A4

138,350 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Prem Plus Tiptronic qtro Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
12214272

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Prem Plus Tiptronic qtro Sdn

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,350KM
VIN WAUKFCFL3CA017364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black/Silver Stitiching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA17364
  • Mileage 138,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front license plate frame
S Line Sport Select Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 23,050 KM $79,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 121,850 KM $50,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra 1.6 SR Turbo MCVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Nissan Sentra 1.6 SR Turbo MCVT 104,900 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2012 Audi A4