The 2012 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. The 2012 Audi A4 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 211 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Features of this luxury sedan includes remote entry, a sunroof, cruise control, eight-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
