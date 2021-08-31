Menu
2012 Audi A4

80,900 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Multitronic Sdn

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Multitronic Sdn

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  7815981
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

80,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7815981
  Stock #: P5068A
  VIN: WAUAFCFL8CN019440

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5068A
  Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. The 2012 Audi A4 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 211 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. Features of this luxury sedan includes remote entry, a sunroof, cruise control, eight-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, heated side mirrors, heated front seats, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

bi-xenon headlights

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

