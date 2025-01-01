$23,699+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi A7
3.0T Premium Plus Tip qtro
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$23,699
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,100KM
VIN WAU3GCFC2CN109981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA09981
- Mileage 57,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Led Headlights
Ventilation Front Seats
