Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Audi A7

57,100 KM

Details Features

$23,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Audi A7

3.0T Premium Plus Tip qtro

Watch This Vehicle
12487591

2012 Audi A7

3.0T Premium Plus Tip qtro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,100KM
VIN WAU3GCFC2CN109981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09981
  • Mileage 57,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
S Line Sport Package
Led Headlights
Ventilation Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 35,100 KM $107,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe 45,050 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 21,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2012 Audi A7