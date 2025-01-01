Menu
2012 Autocar Xpert Elgin Sweeper Cummins Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, heated mirrors, CUMMINS ISB, Right Side Broom: 6583.6 hours, Left Side Broom: 2680.2 hours, Engine: 9999.8 hours, GVWR 33,000 LBS / 14,969 KG, British Columbia CVI valid through May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

$79,880

Elgin Sweeper Cummins Diesel Air Brakes

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 516M1D9B2CH215096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037937
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2012 Autocar Xpert Elgin Sweeper Cummins Diesel Air Brakes, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, heated mirrors, CUMMINS ISB, Right Side Broom: 6583.6 hours, Left Side Broom: 2680.2 hours, Engine: 9999.8 hours, GVWR 33,000 LBS / 14,969 KG, British Columbia CVI valid through May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

