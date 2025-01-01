Menu
2012 Autocar XPERT street sweeper equipped with a 6.7L Cummins ISB diesel engine, rear-wheel drive, and automatic transmission. Fitted with an Elgin Crosswind system (serial #J40174) featuring left and right side brooms, vacuum, water sprayer, hopper dump, and PTO. Offers dual driver seating positions, air brakes, work lights, reverse camera, air horn, and cruise control. Inside features include air conditioning, heat, and an AM/FM radio. Odometer reads 81,156 mi (130,607 km). White exterior with a grey cloth interior. GVWR 33,000 lbs. Suitable for municipal and commercial sweeping operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $59,680.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,055.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

VIN 516M1D9B1CH214974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038449
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

