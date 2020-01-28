Menu
2012 BMW 335i

Sedan Luxury Line

2012 BMW 335i

Sedan Luxury Line

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$20,477

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,303KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4575306
  • Stock #: BL782
  • VIN: WBA3A9C57CF270461
Exterior Colour
Mineral Grey Met
Interior Colour
Black Dakota Lthr- Luxury
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 2012 BMW 335i Sedan has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this Luxury Line 335i Sedan comes complete with the Premium Package and 19 inch alloy wheels! To truly witness the impeccable condition this incredible European performance sedan has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

