2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

High intensity discharge headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Cargo Area Cover

Front air dam

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Driver Power Seat

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Trunk anti-trap device

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.