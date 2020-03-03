Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible 2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible 2SS

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4804326
  2. 4804326
  3. 4804326
  4. 4804326
  5. 4804326
  6. 4804326
  7. 4804326
  8. 4804326
  9. 4804326
  10. 4804326
  11. 4804326
  12. 4804326
  13. 4804326
  14. 4804326
  15. 4804326
  16. 4804326
  17. 4804326
  18. 4804326
  19. 4804326
  20. 4804326
  21. 4804326
  22. 4804326
  23. 4804326
  24. 4804326
  25. 4804326
  26. 4804326
  27. 4804326
  28. 4804326
  29. 4804326
  30. 4804326
  31. 4804326
  32. 4804326
  33. 4804326
  34. 4804326
  35. 4804326
  36. 4804326
  37. 4804326
  38. 4804326
  39. 4804326
  40. 4804326
  41. 4804326
  42. 4804326
  43. 4804326
  44. 4804326
  45. 4804326
  46. 4804326
  47. 4804326
  48. 4804326
  49. 4804326
  50. 4804326
Contact Seller

$22,870

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,134KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4804326
  • Stock #: BC0032493
  • VIN: 2G1FK3DJ1C9203362
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 2SS, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, bluetooth , power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $22,870.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $23,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2006 Hyundai Tucson ...
 210,039 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 17,031 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 23,157 KM
$24,770 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message