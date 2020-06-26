2012 Chevrolet Express

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Safety ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Locking Differential

Front air dam

Front side airbag

Vehicle Stability Control System

Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.