$16,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Chevrolet Express

G4500 17 Passenger Bus Diesel with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  • 327,504KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5314472
  • Stock #: BC0032764
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BL3C1164100
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 Chevrolet Express G4500 17 Passenger Bus Diesel with Wheelchair Accessibility, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, AM/FM radio, white exterior, cloth(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $16,840.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,140.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

