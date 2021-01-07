Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

214,576 KM

Details Description Features

$14,910

+ tax & licensing
$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended Cargo Van

2012 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Extended Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

214,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6477903
  • Stock #: BC0033444
  • VIN: 1GCWGGCA4C1180326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 214,576 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Extended Cargo Van, 4.8L, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $14,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Front air dam
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

