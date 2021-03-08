2012 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
Chevrolet Express G4500 18 Passenger Bus Diesel With Wheelchair Accessibility(1 driver + 17 passengers) With Wheelchair Accessibility, hydraulic brakes, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, thermo king air conditioned, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. CVIP Decal Valid Until May 2021 $10,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
