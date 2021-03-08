Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

335,432 KM

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18 Passenger Bus Diesel With Wheelchair Accessibility

2012 Chevrolet Express

G4500 18 Passenger Bus Diesel With Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

335,432KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6660017
  Stock #: BC0033566
  VIN: 1GB6G5BLXC1164935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0033566
  • Mileage 335,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevrolet Express G4500 18 Passenger Bus Diesel With Wheelchair Accessibility(1 driver + 17 passengers) With Wheelchair Accessibility, hydraulic brakes, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, thermo king air conditioned, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. CVIP Decal Valid Until May 2021 $10,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

