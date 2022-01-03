2012 Chevrolet Express

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 4 0 3 , 7 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8071063

8071063 Stock #: BC0034114

BC0034114 VIN: 1GB3G2CGXC1185920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # BC0034114

Mileage 403,793 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.