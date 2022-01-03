+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 Ex Ambulance, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, RWD, Engine Hours: 12,235 automatic, GVW: 5,500 Kg, Air Bag, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Delay Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors,, Power Drivers Seat, Power Windows, Radio - AM/FM, Tilt Steering, white exterior, gray interior. Interior height 5 feet 8 inches, all measurements are considered accurate but are not guaranteed. $6,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $7,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until January 3, 2022, 4:03 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3