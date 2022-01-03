Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

403,793 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

G3500 Ex Ambulance

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

403,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071063
  • Stock #: BC0034114
  • VIN: 1GB3G2CGXC1185920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034114
  • Mileage 403,793 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 Ex Ambulance, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, RWD, Engine Hours: 12,235 automatic, GVW: 5,500 Kg, Air Bag, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Delay Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors,, Power Drivers Seat, Power Windows, Radio - AM/FM, Tilt Steering, white exterior, gray interior. Interior height 5 feet 8 inches, all measurements are considered accurate but are not guaranteed. $6,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $7,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until January 3, 2022, 4:03 PM PST. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

