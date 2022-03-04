$13,850+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Express
G3500 7 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
- Listing ID: 8548823
- Stock #: BC0034834
- VIN: 1GB0G2BG7C1132175
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 248,612 KM
2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 Wheelchair Access, 7 Passenger Bus ( Driver + 6 passenger), 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. CVI Certificate and Decal valid until October-31-2022. $13,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $14,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
