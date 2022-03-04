Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

248,612 KM

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

G3500 7 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access

2012 Chevrolet Express

G3500 7 Passenger Bus Wheelchair Access

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

248,612KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8548823
  Stock #: BC0034834
  VIN: 1GB0G2BG7C1132175

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 248,612 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Express G3500 Wheelchair Access, 7 Passenger Bus ( Driver + 6 passenger), 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. CVI Certificate and Decal valid until October-31-2022. $13,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $14,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Automatic Headlights

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

