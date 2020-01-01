Menu
2012 Dodge Ram

5500 Flat Deck Crane Service Truck 4WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$37,850

  • 162,560KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435299
  • Stock #: BC0032208
  • VIN: 3C7WDNBL6CG233435
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2012 Dodge Ram 5500 Flat Deck Crane Service Truck 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $37,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $38,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Front side airbag
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

