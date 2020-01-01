2012 Dodge Ram 5500 Flat Deck Crane Service Truck 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $37,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $38,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.