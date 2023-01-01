Menu
2012 DOOSAN Dx235LCR

0 KM

Details Description

$98,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 DOOSAN Dx235LCR

2012 DOOSAN Dx235LCR

Hydraulic Excavator

2012 DOOSAN Dx235LCR

Hydraulic Excavator

Used
  • Listing ID: 9573040
  • Stock #: BC0035564
  • VIN: DHKCEBBWCF0001071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Doosan Dx235LCR Hydraulic Excavator, 6 cylinder, powerful lighting, anti slip steps and platforms, Dlop 6 engine, heated air suspension seat, air conditioning with climate control, large sunroof, window grip, battery cut of switch, hot meter, guard rails, 189 HP, easy to use attachments, electric fan clutch, undercarriage durability, pedal for auxiliary control, 4 work modes(1 way mode, 2 way mode, Digging mode and lifting mode), LCD colour monitor panel, anti-theft password controlled settings, , ad blue level, advanced filtration, pin & push advanced technology, SCR tank, orange exterior, black interior, cloth. $98,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $98,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

