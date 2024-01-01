Menu
2012 Ford Econoline E-350 23 Foot Class C Motorhome, 6.8L V10 SOHC 20V engine, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, 3 burner stove, sink, bathroom with shower, toilet and sink, Cummins Onan RV QG 4000 Generator, white exterior, beige interior, cloth. Generator hours: 794 $22,150.00 plus $375 processing fee, $22,525.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

94,380 KM

$22,150

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,150

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,380KM
VIN 1FDWE3FS9CDA77982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style RV
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$22,150

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford Econoline