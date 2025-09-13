Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Ford Econoline E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cargo Step Van with Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup camera. Cargo measurements: 16 L x 78 W x 68 H. Overall vehicle measurements: 300 L x 96 W x 114 H. GVWR 6,373 kg / 14,050 lbs. Certification and decal valid until August 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $14,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until September 13, 2025, 2:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 Ford Econoline

277,319 KM

Details Description Features

$16,780

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Econoline

E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cargo Step Van with Shelving

Watch This Vehicle
12953232

2012 Ford Econoline

E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cargo Step Van with Shelving

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12953232
  2. 12953232
  3. 12953232
  4. 12953232
  5. 12953232
  6. 12953232
  7. 12953232
  8. 12953232
  9. 12953232
  10. 12953232
  11. 12953232
  12. 12953232
  13. 12953232
  14. 12953232
  15. 12953232
  16. 12953232
  17. 12953232
  18. 12953232
  19. 12953232
  20. 12953232
  21. 12953232
  22. 12953232
  23. 12953232
  24. 12953232
  25. 12953232
  26. 12953232
  27. 12953232
  28. 12953232
  29. 12953232
  30. 12953232
  31. 12953232
  32. 12953232
  33. 12953232
  34. 12953232
  35. 12953232
  36. 12953232
  37. 12953232
  38. 12953232
  39. 12953232
  40. 12953232
  41. 12953232
  42. 12953232
  43. 12953232
  44. 12953232
  45. 12953232
  46. 12953232
  47. 12953232
  48. 12953232
  49. 12953232
  50. 12953232
  51. 12953232
  52. 12953232
  53. 12953232
  54. 12953232
  55. 12953232
Contact Seller

$16,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
277,319KM
VIN 1FC4E4KL3CDA91795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,319 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Econoline E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cargo Step Van with Shelving, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup camera. Cargo measurements: 16' L x 7'8" W x 6'8" H. Overall vehicle measurements: 300" L x 96" W x 114" H. GVWR 6,373 kg / 14,050 lbs. Certification and decal valid until August 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $14,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until September 13, 2025, 2:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Track Front end Loader Skid Steer (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Track Front end Loader Skid Steer (New) 0 $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck 0 $22,820 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes 349,805 KM $12,810 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,780

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford Econoline