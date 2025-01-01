Menu
This 2012 Ford E450 step van is built for delivery, utility, or mobile service use. Featuring a 16-foot cargo area with aluminum shelving on both sides, its equipped with a fan, light switch, and roll-up rear door for easy access. Powered by a 5.4L V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. The exterior is finished in white with a grey cloth interior. Measures 251 long and offers 6,373 kg (14,050 lb) GVWR. $29,735.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2012 Ford Econoline

137,456 KM

$29,735

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Van with 16-Foot Shelving Interior

13132811

2012 Ford Econoline

E450 Step Van with 16-Foot Shelving Interior

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$29,735

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,456KM
VIN 1FC4E4KLXCDB05627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 137,456 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Ford E450 step van is built for delivery, utility, or mobile service use. Featuring a 16-foot cargo area with aluminum shelving on both sides, its equipped with a fan, light switch, and roll-up rear door for easy access. Powered by a 5.4L V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. The exterior is finished in white with a grey cloth interior. Measures 25'1" long and offers 6,373 kg (14,050 lb) GVWR. $29,735.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$29,735

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford Econoline