Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

61,414 KM

Details Description Features

$24,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,650

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Extended Broadcast Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Extended Broadcast Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6339722
  2. 6339722
  3. 6339722
  4. 6339722
  5. 6339722
  6. 6339722
  7. 6339722
  8. 6339722
  9. 6339722
  10. 6339722
  11. 6339722
  12. 6339722
  13. 6339722
  14. 6339722
  15. 6339722
  16. 6339722
  17. 6339722
  18. 6339722
  19. 6339722
  20. 6339722
  21. 6339722
  22. 6339722
  23. 6339722
  24. 6339722
  25. 6339722
  26. 6339722
  27. 6339722
  28. 6339722
  29. 6339722
  30. 6339722
  31. 6339722
  32. 6339722
  33. 6339722
  34. 6339722
  35. 6339722
  36. 6339722
  37. 6339722
  38. 6339722
  39. 6339722
  40. 6339722
  41. 6339722
  42. 6339722
  43. 6339722
  44. 6339722
  45. 6339722
  46. 6339722
  47. 6339722
  48. 6339722
  49. 6339722
  50. 6339722
Contact Seller

$24,650

+ taxes & licensing

61,414KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6339722
  • Stock #: BC0033306
  • VIN: 1FTSS3EL8CDA17276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,414 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Extended Broadcast Cargo Van, Frontline Communications live broadcast van conversion, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, roof mount HVAC, AM/FM radio, CD player, backup camera, D-TEC II mast safety system, Video routing, Norgren filter regulator, Cummins Onan generator, equipment racks, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, Grey interior. $24,650.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $24,950.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Freightliner M2...
 25,637 KM
$16,540 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,392 KM
$13,910 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trave...
 170,833 KM
$10,760 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory