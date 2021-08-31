Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details Description Features

$37,540

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,540

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E450 27 Passenger Bus

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

E450 27 Passenger Bus

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7647580
  2. 7647580
  3. 7647580
  4. 7647580
  5. 7647580
  6. 7647580
  7. 7647580
  8. 7647580
  9. 7647580
  10. 7647580
  11. 7647580
  12. 7647580
  13. 7647580
  14. 7647580
  15. 7647580
  16. 7647580
  17. 7647580
  18. 7647580
  19. 7647580
  20. 7647580
  21. 7647580
  22. 7647580
  23. 7647580
  24. 7647580
  25. 7647580
  26. 7647580
  27. 7647580
  28. 7647580
  29. 7647580
  30. 7647580
  31. 7647580
  32. 7647580
  33. 7647580
  34. 7647580
  35. 7647580
  36. 7647580
  37. 7647580
  38. 7647580
  39. 7647580
  40. 7647580
  41. 7647580
  42. 7647580
  43. 7647580
  44. 7647580
  45. 7647580
  46. 7647580
  47. 7647580
  48. 7647580
  49. 7647580
  50. 7647580
Contact Seller

$37,540

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7647580
  • Stock #: BC0034226
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS0CDA96222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Econoline E450 27 passenger bus,(1 driver + 27 passengers )6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, Coach made by Federal, Roof Air conditioned, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth Decal valid to January 2022 $37,540.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $37,890.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 152,123 KM
$14,630 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 269,557 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Silve...
 167,928 KM
$27,740 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory