2012 Ford Econoline
E-350 XLT Extended 5 passenger Passenger Van
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8150101
- Stock #: BC0034494
- VIN: 1FBSS3BL5CDA74379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 34,632 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford Econoline E-350 XLT Extended 5 passenger Passenger Van, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior. $18,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
