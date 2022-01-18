Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

34,632 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 XLT Extended 5 passenger Passenger Van

2012 Ford Econoline

E-350 XLT Extended 5 passenger Passenger Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,632KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8150101
  Stock #: BC0034494
  VIN: 1FBSS3BL5CDA74379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford Econoline E-350 XLT Extended 5 passenger Passenger Van, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior. $18,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

