Used 2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch for sale in Burnaby, BC

2012 Ford F-150

192,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

King Ranch

12051694

2012 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET5CKE01246

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

2012 Ford F-150