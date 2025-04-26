Menu
2012 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

2012 Ford F-150

153,841 KM

$15,720

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

12426333

2012 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,720

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,841KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2CFB47322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,841 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $13,720.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,095.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until April 26, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,720

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-150