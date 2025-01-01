Menu
Looking for a pickup truck thats ready to tackle any Canadian adventure? Check out this rugged 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This truck is a workhorse with a luxurious side, boasting the capability you need and the comfort you crave. With its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, youll be ready to conquer snowy roads and off-road trails alike. This truck has been well-maintained and is ready to serve its next owner. It is ready for you with 209,000km on the odometer.

Inside the Lariat trim, youll find a cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Imagine cruising down the highway in a vehicle that is ready for work or play. The Ford F-150 Lariat is a reliable and capable truck, offering a great blend of utility and refinement. This truck is ready to be your partner on the road.

Here are five standout features youll love:

4-Wheel Drive: Ready to tackle any terrain.
Automatic Transmission: For smooth and effortless driving.
Spacious 4-Door Cab: Plenty of room for passengers and gear.
Powerful Engine: Provides the muscle you need.
Lariat Trim: Luxurious interior for a comfortable ride.

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

