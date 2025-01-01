$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this rugged 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, offering the legendary reliability and performance that Ford is known for. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a responsive 6-cylinder engine, you'll have the confidence to navigate any terrain, whether you're cruising city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This F-150 has already proven its worth with 195,000 km on the odometer, showcasing its lasting durability.
Inside the spacious four-door cabin, you'll find the comfort and convenience you deserve. The Lariat trim level comes equipped with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From comfortable seating to modern technology, this F-150 is built to make every journey a pleasure. Its automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, whether you're hauling cargo or heading out for a weekend getaway.
Here are a few of the standout features that make this 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat a must-see:
- Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- Rugged Pickup Truck Build: This Ford F-150 is ready to work.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a smooth ride.
- Automatic Transmission: Making your driving experience seamless.
- Reliable Performance: A proven workhorse with 195,000 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for more.
778-893-8434