Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this rugged 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure, offering the legendary reliability and performance that Ford is known for. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a responsive 6-cylinder engine, youll have the confidence to navigate any terrain, whether youre cruising city streets or venturing off the beaten path. This F-150 has already proven its worth with 195,000 km on the odometer, showcasing its lasting durability.

Inside the spacious four-door cabin, youll find the comfort and convenience you deserve. The Lariat trim level comes equipped with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. From comfortable seating to modern technology, this F-150 is built to make every journey a pleasure. Its automatic transmission makes driving a breeze, whether youre hauling cargo or heading out for a weekend getaway.

Here are a few of the standout features that make this 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat a must-see:

Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
Rugged Pickup Truck Build: This Ford F-150 is ready to work.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a smooth ride.
Automatic Transmission: Making your driving experience seamless.
Reliable Performance: A proven workhorse with 195,000 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for more.

2012 Ford F-150

195,000 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

Lariat

13108052

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET5CKE12490

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty Available

Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2012 Ford F-150