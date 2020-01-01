Menu
2012 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD Ecoboost

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$21,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,855KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4435302
  • Stock #: BC0032180
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9CFA16278
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2012 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, Ecoboost 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, heated seats, ac seats, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather..(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $21,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $21,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Front air dam
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Front Cooled Seat
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

