Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-150

128,800 KM

Details Description

$26,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7766385
  2. 7766385
  3. 7766385
  4. 7766385
  5. 7766385
  6. 7766385
  7. 7766385
  8. 7766385
  9. 7766385
  10. 7766385
  11. 7766385
  12. 7766385
  13. 7766385
  14. 7766385
  15. 7766385
  16. 7766385
  17. 7766385
  18. 7766385
  19. 7766385
  20. 7766385
  21. 7766385
Contact Seller

$26,394

+ taxes & licensing

128,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7766385
  • Stock #: SQ51292AA
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5CFB18760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ51292AA
  • Mileage 128,800 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for an affordable full size pickup that will fit your work or personal needs, look no further, the 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew is the perfect truck for you! Fully equipped with rearview camera, powered heated/ventilated front seats, remote entry, sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, full size crew cab backseat space, and much more. This truck will do everything you need a truck to do with style! Come in store and take this Ford F150 for a test drive and find out for yourself why so many people love Ford trucks. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,400 KM
$14,394 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Hardtop 3 ...
 70,800 KM
$22,894 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 67,000 KM
$21,394 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory