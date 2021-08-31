2012 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
If you are looking for an affordable full size pickup that will fit your work or personal needs, look no further, the 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Supercrew is the perfect truck for you! Fully equipped with rearview camera, powered heated/ventilated front seats, remote entry, sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, full size crew cab backseat space, and much more. This truck will do everything you need a truck to do with style! Come in store and take this Ford F150 for a test drive and find out for yourself why so many people love Ford trucks. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4