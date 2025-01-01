Menu
2012 Ford F-250 XL With Power Tailgate 2WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior. Trailer Brake Controller 1600lbs power Tailgate Trailer Hitch This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $24,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 Ford F-250

86,807 KM

$24,820

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-250

XL With Power Tailgate 2WD

12681759

2012 Ford F-250

XL With Power Tailgate 2WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,807KM
VIN 1FTBF2AT3CED01770

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,807 KM

2012 Ford F-250 XL With Power Tailgate 2WD, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior.

Trailer Brake Controller

1600lbs power Tailgate

Trailer Hitch This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $24,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $25,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover

AM/FM Radio

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Splash Guards
Front air dam

Locking Differential

Tow Hitch Receiver

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Sound Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$24,820

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-250