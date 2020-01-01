Menu
2012 Ford F-250

SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

2012 Ford F-250

SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,360

+ taxes & licensing

  • 308,654KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4435305
  • Stock #: BC0032079
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1CEB97610
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2012 Ford F-250 SD 8 Foot Box Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, grey interior.(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $18,360.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,660.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Chrome Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Locking Differential
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Pickup Truck Bed Liner
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

