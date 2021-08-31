Menu
2012 Ford F-250

48,217 KM

Details Description Features

$19,410

+ tax & licensing
$19,410

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-250

2012 Ford F-250

SD XL Long Box 2WD

2012 Ford F-250

SD XL Long Box 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,410

+ taxes & licensing

48,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7694431
  • Stock #: BC0034280
  • VIN: 1FTBF2A6XCEC78742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-250 SD XL Long Box 2WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 8 foot box, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $19,410.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,760.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
full size spare tire
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

