2012 Ford F-250

$19,410 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 2 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7694431

7694431 Stock #: BC0034280

BC0034280 VIN: 1FTBF2A6XCEC78742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 48,217 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features Locking Differential Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.