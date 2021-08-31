Menu
2012 Ford F-350

215,859 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

SD Service Truck Cab 4WD

2012 Ford F-350

SD Service Truck Cab 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

215,859KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7647571
  • Stock #: BC0034217
  • VIN: 1FD8X3F68CEC51847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,859 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-350 SD Service Truck Cab 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $19,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

