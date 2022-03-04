$39,999+ tax & licensing
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-350
2012 Ford F-350
Lariat
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
236,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8514011
- Stock #: F7-89792
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT0CEC27920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 236,875 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
