2012 Ford F-350

236,875 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

Lariat

2012 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

236,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8514011
  • Stock #: F7-89792
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0CEC27920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,875 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

