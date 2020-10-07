Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-450

213,345 KM

Details Description Features

$19,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,780

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-450

2012 Ford F-450

SD SuperCab Dually Service Truck 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-450

SD SuperCab Dually Service Truck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5854581
  2. 5854581
  3. 5854581
  4. 5854581
  5. 5854581
  6. 5854581
  7. 5854581
  8. 5854581
  9. 5854581
  10. 5854581
  11. 5854581
  12. 5854581
  13. 5854581
  14. 5854581
  15. 5854581
  16. 5854581
  17. 5854581
  18. 5854581
  19. 5854581
  20. 5854581
  21. 5854581
  22. 5854581
  23. 5854581
  24. 5854581
  25. 5854581
  26. 5854581
  27. 5854581
  28. 5854581
  29. 5854581
  30. 5854581
  31. 5854581
  32. 5854581
  33. 5854581
  34. 5854581
  35. 5854581
  36. 5854581
  37. 5854581
  38. 5854581
  39. 5854581
  40. 5854581
  41. 5854581
  42. 5854581
  43. 5854581
  44. 5854581
  45. 5854581
  46. 5854581
  47. 5854581
  48. 5854581
  49. 5854581
  50. 5854581
Contact Seller

$19,780

+ taxes & licensing

213,345KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5854581
  • Stock #: BC0033009
  • VIN: 1FD0X4HY0CEC19749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033009
  • Mileage 213,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-450 SD SuperCab Dually Service Truck 4WD, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $19,780.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $20,080.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 146,374 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 97,861 KM
$23,650 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 214,760 KM
$10,970 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory