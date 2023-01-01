Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Ford F-550 Cube Van 2WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V Gas engine, 10 cylinder, 2000 W Power inverter, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Wheelbase: 189 Inches, Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $29,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2012 Ford F-550

123,227 KM

Details Description Features

$29,840

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-550

Service Truck 2WD Dually

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-550

Service Truck 2WD Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10733738
  2. 10733738
  3. 10733738
  4. 10733738
  5. 10733738
  6. 10733738
  7. 10733738
  8. 10733738
  9. 10733738
  10. 10733738
  11. 10733738
  12. 10733738
  13. 10733738
  14. 10733738
  15. 10733738
  16. 10733738
  17. 10733738
  18. 10733738
  19. 10733738
  20. 10733738
  21. 10733738
  22. 10733738
  23. 10733738
  24. 10733738
  25. 10733738
  26. 10733738
  27. 10733738
  28. 10733738
  29. 10733738
  30. 10733738
  31. 10733738
  32. 10733738
  33. 10733738
  34. 10733738
  35. 10733738
  36. 10733738
  37. 10733738
  38. 10733738
  39. 10733738
  40. 10733738
  41. 10733738
  42. 10733738
  43. 10733738
  44. 10733738
  45. 10733738
  46. 10733738
  47. 10733738
  48. 10733738
  49. 10733738
  50. 10733738
Contact Seller

$29,840

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,227KM
Used
VIN 1FDUF5GY8CEC47441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 123,227 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-550 Cube Van 2WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V Gas engine, 10 cylinder, 2000 W Power inverter, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Wheelbase: 189 Inches, Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024 $29,840.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,215.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2012 Ford F-550 Plow/Dump And Spreader With Hydraulic Tailgate 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Ford F-550 Plow/Dump And Spreader With Hydraulic Tailgate 4WD Diesel 12,799 KM $66,540 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Porsche Cayman S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 Porsche Cayman S 66,771 KM $27,850 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 131,498 KM $31,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,840

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-550