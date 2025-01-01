Menu
2012 Ford F-550 Regular Cab DRW 2WD Dump Truck powered by a 6.8L V10 gas engine with automatic transmission. Features include cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with CD player, power windows, power door locks and power mirrors. The 11-foot dump box includes aluminum storage cabinets, a tarp system, and Muncie PTO. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior. Box dimensions: 11 L × 7.5 W × 2 H.

2012 Ford F-550

104,031 KM

Details Description Features

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-550

11-Foot Dump Truck with Aluminum Cabinets & PTO

Watch This Vehicle
13167125

2012 Ford F-550

11-Foot Dump Truck with Aluminum Cabinets & PTO

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,031KM
VIN 1FDUF5GY9CEC27831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,031 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-550 Regular Cab DRW 2WD Dump Truck powered by a 6.8L V10 gas engine with automatic transmission. Features include cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio with CD player, power windows, power door locks and power mirrors. The 11-foot dump box includes aluminum storage cabinets, a tarp system, and Muncie PTO. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior. Box dimensions: 11' L × 7.5' W × 2' H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,820

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-550