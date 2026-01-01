Menu
This 2012 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty is a capable 4x4 dump truck built for demanding work environments. Powered by a 6.8L V10 engine paired with an automatic transmission, it features a hydraulic 9-foot dump body measuring approximately 7 ft 4 in wide, making it well-suited for construction, landscaping, road maintenance, and municipal use. The crew cab configuration provides seating for additional crew members, while practical equipment includes a traffic control arrow board, auxiliary switches, trailer brake controller, and exterior storage compartments. Inside, the truck offers air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, 12V power input, and full power windows, door locks, mirrors, and window locks. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the truck measures roughly 22 ft 4 in long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 8 ft 8 in high, delivering a solid balance of payload capability, traction, and day-to-day usability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $42,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2012 Ford F-550

104,251 KM

$42,810

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty 4x4 9-Foot Dump Truck

13496279

2012 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty 4x4 9-Foot Dump Truck

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$42,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,251KM
VIN 1FD0W5HY4CEB34969

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,251 KM

This 2012 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty is a capable 4x4 dump truck built for demanding work environments. Powered by a 6.8L V10 engine paired with an automatic transmission, it features a hydraulic 9-foot dump body measuring approximately 7 ft 4 in wide, making it well-suited for construction, landscaping, road maintenance, and municipal use. The crew cab configuration provides seating for additional crew members, while practical equipment includes a traffic control arrow board, auxiliary switches, trailer brake controller, and exterior storage compartments. Inside, the truck offers air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, 12V power input, and full power windows, door locks, mirrors, and window locks. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the truck measures roughly 22 ft 4 in long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 8 ft 8 in high, delivering a solid balance of payload capability, traction, and day-to-day usability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $42,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $43,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$42,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2012 Ford F-550